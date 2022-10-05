Rise in Disruptive Banking Technologies Disturbing – THISDAYLIVE

•Says deposit-taking fintechs must be capitalised with N25 billion

•Curtail potential threats from financial technology companies, others, Ahmed charges regulators

• Banking crisis may have contagion effects, NDIC warns

•W’Bank: Nigeria’s economic growth continues to suffer from underperforming oil sector

•Hails country’s apex bank’s interventions, lowers GDP projection to 3.3%

•NNPCL: Oil theft, vandalism putting Nigeria in terrible situation, advocates capital punishment for offenders

•Justifies engagement of non-state actors in pipeline surveillance contract

Ndubuisi Francis, James Emejo, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Nume Ekeghe in Lagos

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele yesterday stressed that the rapid evolution of financial technology (fintech) companies has continued to alter the financial landscape globally.

He said developments have continued to disrupt…