Senate Confirms 19 INEC RECs Despite Petitions – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade, Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of 19 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It also confirmed the nomination of Muhammad Sabo Lamido as Executive Commissioner, Finance and Accounts for the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency (NUPRA).

The confirmations were made sequel to the consideration of the reports of its Committees on Electoral Matters, and that of Upstream Petroleum Sector respectively.

Certain individuals and groups had alleged that some of the nominees were card carrying members of the All Progressives Congress and expressed doubts over their ability to be neutral in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Phillip Aduda attempted to raise the issue after the Chairman, Committee on the Independent Electoral Commission, Senator Kabiru Gaya presented his report but…