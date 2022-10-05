The Apostolic Church Denies Suspending Pastor over Opposition Party in A’Ibom – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Apostolic Church Nigeria (CAN), Eket Field, Akwa Ibom State, has reacted to purported suspension of one Pastor E. E. Henshaw by the Church Council for hosting members and candidates of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the state on a thanksgiving service.

The Field Secretary, Church Council of the ACN Eket Field, Pastor B. E. Okon, in a statement said that such action could cause rancor in polity.

Henshaw, who is pastoring the Apostolic Church, Ndoneyo District in Onna Local Government Area of the state, was purportedly suspended by the church council.

But refuting the report, Okon stressed that only the church council has the exclusive authority to sanction staff of the church.

He said: “Available information from the Office of the Field Superintendent, Pastor U. S. Ukpong shows that the church council which has the exclusive authority to sanction erring staff of the Church has not met since their last General…