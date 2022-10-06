Akwa Ibom Reiterates Commitment to Protection of Elderly Persons – THISDAYLIVE

Akwa Ibom State Government has restated commitment to ensuring that elderly citizens in the state are given full protection from all forms of harmful practices, including denigrating referrals and undignified treatments.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong gave the assurance Wednesday, during a ceremony organised by the leadership of the Akwa Ibom Elderly Citizens Assembly (AKECA), to commemorate Nigeria’s first National Day for Senior Citizens, held at the L & L Hotel, Uyo.

Represented by his Permanent Secretary, Akparawa James Edet, Ememobong commended elders in the state for their mentorship roles, especially in shaping the thought patterns of younger people in order to help them become responsible citizens.

While advocating for elderly citizens in the society to be accorded respect and proper care from all quarters, the Commissioner assured that the State Government would continue to promote policies and…