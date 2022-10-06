APC NWC, Govs Fail to Agree on Campaign Commencement Date – THISDAYLIVE

•We’ll determine when our campaign will start, says Adamu

•Release of campaign list by PCC unfortunate, Bagudu explains

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A meeting between the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and the national leadership of the party, led by the national chairman, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, yesterday, failed to reach a compromise on the commencement date for the 2023 elections campaign.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on September 28 lifted the ban on electioneering activities.

The APC meeting, which started about noon and ended at 5:10pm, was aimed at strategising on the campaign activities and timetable of the ruling party. The meeting came nearly two weeks after the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) released a 422-member campaign list, which plunged the party into crisis.

APC had also initially scheduled a Peace Walk and Prayers on September 28 to officially kick-off campaigns for the…