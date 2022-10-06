Ekiti Teachers Demand Prompt Payment of Pending Benefits from Oyebanji – THISDAYLIVE

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Teachers in Ekiti State yesterday tasked the incoming state Governor, Hon Biodun Oyebanji, not to compromise their welfare, saying this remains the best way to avert industrial feud under his reign.

The teachers, who commended the outgoing Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, for initiating landmark programmes that touched the education sector positively, said the sector remains the most thriving industry that requires the spending of every resource for it to blossom.

This was as Fayemi donated two cars and cash gift to the best and outstanding teachers at both public primary and secondary schools in the state to motivate them to give their best to the service of the state.

The teachers stated this in Ado Ekiti during a programme to commemorate the 2022 World’s Teachers’ Day.

The teachers under the auspices of Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), and the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) pledged their supports…