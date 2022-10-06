Firm Proposes Amendment to Draft Bill on Counterfeit, Fake Drugs,Unwholesome Regulated Products – THISDAYLIVE

Precious Ugwuzor

An independent firm, the Anaconda Consultants Limited, has proposed alterations to the draft bill on counterfeit, fake drugs and

unwholesome regulated products.

Principal Consultant to Anaconda Consultants Limited, Pharmacists Hashim Ubale Yusufu, at a public hearing, yesterday, in Abuja,

organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Service, presented highlights of the proposed alterations to the bill for an Act to repeal the Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act CAP C34, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and to make provision for the Prohibition and Control of Counterfeit Medical Products, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods and For Related Matters 2021.

Yusufu, who is also a Fellow of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (FPSN), proposed that the enforcement of the provisions of the Act

should be vested in an independent…