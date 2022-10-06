Geregu Makes History, Becomes First Power Company to List on Stock Exchange – THISDAYLIVE

•Gains 10% on first trading day

•Otedola: Listing will ensure company’s long-term world-class standard in governance and best practices

Kayode Tokede

Geregu Power Plc (GPP) was yesterday admitted into the Main board of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) by way of listing by Introduction (LBI) with the admittance of 2.5 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N100 per share on the Exchange.

Geregu Power, a leading power generation company (Genco) in Nigeria, is the first Genco to be listed on the NGX Main Board, a listing segment for well-established companies with demonstrable records of accomplishments. The listing of Geregu’s shares has added N250,000,000,000 billion to the market capitalisation of NGX, further boosting liquidity in the Nigerian capital market and providing opportunities for wealth creation.

However, amid high investors’ demand, Geregu Power’s stock gained 10 per cent (N10) m on its first trading day on…