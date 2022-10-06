NATIONAL HONOURS AND THE ACADEMIA – THISDAYLIVE

Olutayo Irantiola urges those slated for national honour in the academia to turn it down

“An injustice to one is an injustice to all”

The struggle for the soul of the Nigerian University system between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) continues into the eighth month. It has come with a series of fireworks ranging from taking ASUU to the Industrial Court; to the threat of proscribing ASUU. Unfortunately, some members of the union have lost their lives while some students have also been lost to the imbroglio.

In the last seven and a half years that President Muhammadu Buhari had been leading this country, he has concentrated more on “building the nation” rather than doling out national honours. However, the President conferred a posthumous award of GCFR on Chief M.K.O. Abiola, presumed winner of the annulled historic June 12, 1993, presidential election. Other honours are the federal government’s…