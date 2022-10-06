NGO to Transform 20m Nigerian Girls, Seeks Enhanced Media Collaboration – THISDAYLIVE

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

An international non- govern-mental organisations (NGO) and civil rights body, Plan International Nigeria, has disclosed that it has an agenda to transform power relation in favour of millions of girls in Nigeria in the next five years.

This is just as the organisation called for enhanced synergy with the media in Nigeria to promote the girl child transformation, especially on issues of adolescent girls and the protection of the Nigerian child in general.

Country Director, Mr. Charles Usie Emmamuzou, made the call during an interactive session with media representatives in Abuja , where he highlighted the progress made so far by Plan International in the last one year in Nigeria and how the organization has mapped out strategies to expand its network of operations in the next five years, one of which he said was partnering with relevant stakeholders, especially the media.

According to Emmamuzou, Plan International, as…