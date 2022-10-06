Soludo Denies Ordering APGA Members to Work against Obi – THISDAYLIVE

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has denied media reports that he ordered officials of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to work against former state Governor, Mr. Peter Obi’s presidential ambition.

There had been reports that Soludo had allegedly charged APGA members during a meeting at the governor’s lodge to work against Obi, who is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

The report alleged that Soludo instructed his supporters to work for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who they said has promised to hand over to an Igbo man after his tenure.

But the Chief Press Secretary to Soludo, Mr. Christian Aburime, has described the report as false, disdainful, and distasteful.

According to him, “We would have chosen to ignore this mischievous and utterly despicable publication, but for the benefit of a few innocent Ndi-Anambra who could be…