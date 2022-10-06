WHO Confirms 63 Ebola Cases, 29 deaths in Uganda – THISDAYLIVE

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed 63 cases of Ebola Virus infection, including 29 deaths in Uganda, calling for clinical trials of new vaccines in the country.

WHO Director General, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, gave the confirmation at a news conference at the UN health agency’s headquarters in Geneva on Wednesday.

According to him, WHO is working diligently in Uganda to support the government in responding to an Ebola outbreak in four districts.

Ghebreyesus said 10 infected health workers, four of whom had died; and four people had recovered and were receiving follow-up care.

“WHO has released 2 million dollars from our Contingency Fund for Emergencies (CFE), and we’re…sending additional specialists, supplies, and resources,” he said.

Although the inoculations that curbed Ebola outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are not effective against the strain active now in Uganda, two vaccines in development could begin…