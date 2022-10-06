WTO Cuts 2023 Global Trade Forecast Amid Looming Recession – THISDAYLIVE

•Energy crisis to slow down global trade growth

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) yesterday projected a slowdown in global trade growth in 2023 as sharply higher energy, food prices and rising interest costs curb import demand.

It warned of a possible contraction if the war in Ukraine worsens.

The global trade body predicted that merchandise trade would jump by 3.5 per cent this year, up from its April estimate of 3.0 per cent, but sees trade growth of just 1.0 per cent in 2023, compared with a previous forecast of 3.4 per cent.

The WTO also stated that there was high uncertainty over its forecasts, giving a band of trade growth expansion of 2.0 per cent to 4.9 per cent for this year and of -2.8 per cent to 4.6 per cent for 2023.

Addressing journalists in Geneva, Switzerland, the WTO Director-General, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said, “The picture for 2023 has darkened considerably. If the war in Ukraine worsens,…