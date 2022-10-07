BEDC Flags off Customer Service Week, Give out Free 20 Prepaid Metres to Customers – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), yesterday, flagged off customers’ service week with the distribution of free metres 20 prepaid metres to customers with estimated bills complaints.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of BEDC, Dr. Henry Ajagbawa, who disclosed this during the flag off yesterday, said the programme is one of the numerous events planned by the distribution company to mark this year’s Customer Day, a global event geared to recognise the importance of customers in any trade activity.

Ajagbawa, who was represented by the Head, Human Capital Management of BEDC, Dr. Obinna Obi, noted that “in our organisation, we recognise the value of customers and we cannot go less to appreciate them.

“That is why we are going all the way to give our all to serve them better. Therefore, it is our desire to serve our customers as we have ever done before that we are kick-starting the…