Blame Etiebet if Akpabio Loses Senatorial  Election, Group Tells APC – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo

A group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, the Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum(ADF), has urged the party to hold the former Minister of Petroleum, Chief Don Etiebet, responsible if the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio fails the Akwa Ibom North West senatorial election in 2023.

Etiebet, a member, Board of Trustees(BoT) of the APC had few days ago threatened to ensure that Akpabio loses the 2023 senatorial election if he refuses to step down.

He said it is wrong for the elder statesman to argue that it was the turn of Abak federal constituency not Ikot Ekpene federal constituency, where Akpabio hails from, to occupy the red chambers for the district.

The Director of Media and Publicity of the group, Mr Joe Iniodu, who spoke on its behalf, said Etiebet was instigating a revolt against the APC and Akpabio’s senatorial aspiration.

In a statement titled “Etiebet’s…