Buhari Meets 23 Freed Kaduna Train Victims, Charges Service Chiefs to Replicate Success – THISDAYLIVE

*Appreciates military for bravery

*Lists unprecedented acquisition of military platforms, hardware in seven years

*Says he inherited nation at crossroads, with bombs going off at frightening frequency, even in cities

*Gbajabiamila commends FG, armed forces

*CAN hails president, security agencies over release

*Military vows to track down train bombers

*Reveals it adopted non-kinetic approach in securing release of hostages

*Bombs illegal refining sites, deactivates 88

Deji Elumoye, Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja and Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, met with the freed 23 passengers of the March 28 Abuja-Kaduna train attack at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) hospital in Kaduna.

Buhari charged the service chiefs to replicate the success recorded in the fight against insurgency in the North-east in other parts of the country. He said his administration had bolstered the armed forces with…