CNPP Faults NNPC’s N674bn Profit – THISDAYLIVE

Peter Uzoho

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP), the umbrella body of all the political parties in the country, has expressed doubt over the N674 billion released by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) as its profit after tax for the 2021 financial year.

The CNPP also advocated for an independent investigation of the management of the company and its board members in the last seven years.

NNPC through its Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mallam Mele Kyari, had declared a profit after tax of N674 billion, which represented 134.8 per cent growth from the N287 billion posted in 2020.

But the CNPP in a statement issued yesterday and signed by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, said, ”It is difficult for the NNPC Limited to convince patriotic Nigerians that its declared profits in two years are not manipulated.

“The CNPP calls for proper investigation of the management of the company and the Board of…