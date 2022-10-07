Experts Proffer Multi-disciplinary Approach to Help Mental Disorder among Children – THISDAYLIVE

Oluchi Chibuzor

Experts at the fifth annual mental wellness conference organised by OISA Foundation have advocated the need for parents of children with learning disabilities to adopt a multi-disciplinary approach to improve learning outcomes.

This is as they equally advocated the need for more robust universal learning schools that accommodates children with learning disabilities in both private and public schools.

Speaking at the hybrid event in Lagos, the conference Chairperson, Dr. Olufemi Ogunsanya, urged parents to ensure they employ the services of qualified specialists, as a more robust approach is needed to provide quality care.

According to her, “As stated today, we need a multi-disciplinary approach to handle the mental well-being of our children. Because we need to have a team that comprises counselors, psychologists, psychiatrists, pediatricians, speech therapists, occupational therapists among others, it’s teamwork as we have learnt…