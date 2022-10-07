Four Corps Members to Repeat Service Year in Bauchi – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

No fewer than four outgoing members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2021, Batch C Stream 1, would repeat their service year in Bauchi State.

This is as 27 others would have their service year extended for at least three weeks for misconducts during their service year.

The State’s NYSC Coordinator, Mr. Namadi Abubakar, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Bauchi yesterday during the collection of discharge certificates by the corps members.

Abubakar said that the affected corps members were sanctioned for various offences such as abscondment, absenteeism and others during their service year.

The coordinator reiterated that the scheme has zero tolerance for truancy and would not hesitate to punish any erring corps member, said that 27 others would have their service year extended for at least three weeks for misconducts during their service year.

According to him, out of the 1,151 corps members…