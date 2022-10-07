Gombe Gov Praises Teachers’ Contributions to Societal Devt – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Gombe State Governor, Mr. Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has declared that his administration recognised the pivotal role of teachers and teaching profession in societal development and would, therefore, ensure their welfare and proper training.

The World Teachers Day is marked every October 5 around the world to express gratitude for the contributions of teachers in societal development.

While paying tribute to teachers in Gombe State and Nigeria at large for their immeasurable contributions and sacrifices to societal development, the governor reiterated that his administration would continue to take all measures to promote their wellbeing, development and empowerment.

He described teachers as pillars upon which children, as future leaders, draw their inspiration while growing up.

The governor described the theme of the 2022 World Teachers Day, “The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers” as apt and…