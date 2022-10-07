Groups Writes US Officials over Alleged Plot to Rig 2023 Presidential Election – THISDAYLIVE

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A rights group, International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law (Intersociety), has written to key officials of the United States of America Government, alleging plot to rig the 2023 presidential election.

The group said it has unveiled a 23-page special investigative report, which it has also forwarded to key government officials of the US Government, calling for greater interest in the Nigeria’s forthcoming presidential election, to avoid rigging.

In a statement signed by the group Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Mr. Emeka Umeagbalasi, and others, the group said: “The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) has frontally and statistically unmasked the present leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all its rigging plots ahead of the all-important presidential election fixed for 2023.

“This follows the successful completion of our…