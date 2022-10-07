Minor Sues Unilever over Alleged Copyright Infringement – THISDAYLIVE

Wale Igbintade

A Minor, Miss Faria Mikayla Aouad, has filed a N200 million privacy and copyright infringement suit against Unilever Nigeria Plc and two others for alleged unauthorised use of her photo and the alteration of her name in the company’s promotional competition.

Aouad filed the suit marked FHC/L/CS/990/2018 at the Federal High Court in Lagos through her parents, Mr. Fouad Anthony Aouad, and Mrs. Chinwendu Aouad, who are the second and third plaintiffs.

The Unilever Nigeria Plc, Wild Fusion Limited, and one Mrs. Anjorin (A.K.A Mummy Pelumi) are the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants in the suit.

Miss Aouad averred that the defendants, for advertising and commercial purposes, took and made unauthorised use of her photo which her mother the 2nd plaintiff posted on her Instagram account on September 29, 2017.

The said photo was entered in Unilever’s Independence Day Promotional competition known as the “Pears Best Dressed” or…