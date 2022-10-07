Northern Youths Float Campaign Group for Tinubu – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade, Abuja

A group of youths from various parts of northern Nigeria has formed a pressure group, known as 100 per cent Focus Movement.

They said their aim was to sensitise the people of the area to the need to elect the candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as the next president of Nigeria.

National Coordinator of the group, Labib Mahmood, at a media parley in Abuja yesterday said the group was formed to sensitise the people of northern Nigeria to the need to vote for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, in the 2024 Presidential Election.

Mahmood said the idea actually started when he was able to touch the lives of some women in his community being a recipient of the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

He said: “While the challenges facing my people are enormous, a social organisation would not be able to make much impact without…