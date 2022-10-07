Super Eagles to Face Costa Rica in San Jose – THISDAYLIVE

*Drop one spot in October FIFA Ranking

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will play Costa Rica in a prestigious international friendly in the country’s capital, San Jose on November 9.

NFF’s FIFA Match Agent, Jairo Pachon of Eurodata Sport said yesterday that the three-time African champions have been invited to the central American nation as part of major activities to send forth the Los Ticos to the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar.

According to NFF’s Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, the match scheduled for the National Stadium in San Jose, will kick off at 8pm Costa Rica time (3am, November 10 in Nigeria).

Costa Rica hosted this year’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals where Nigeria’s Falconets reached the quarter-finals, defeating France, Korea Republic and Canada in the group phase.

The Super Eagles have another prestige friendly lined up against Portugal in Lisbon on November 17.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles have…