The Unpopular Move to Unseat Ekweremadu – THISDAYLIVE

Ejikeme Ekpete faults the move by a member of the Peoples Democratic Party in Enugu State, Ogochukwu Onyema, asking a law court to declare vacant the Enugu West senatorial seat occupied by embattled former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu

shock. Anger. Disappointment. Disgust. These and more have greeted the recent lawsuit filed by Sir Ogochukwu Onyema (popularly known as O.A.U Onyema) asking the Enugu Division of the Federal High Court to declare vacant the Enugu West Senatorial District’s seat presently occupied by former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

In Suit No. FHC/EN/CS/7/2022, Onyema also seeks an order of the court “commanding and mandating” the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, and PDP to “select, nominate, and forward” his name to the National Assembly “as a replacement” for Senator Ekweremadu.

He equally seeks another order of court “commanding and mandating the…