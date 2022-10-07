Tinubu-Shettima Ticket, Nigeria’s Most Viable Choice, Says Support Group – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

As the 2023 presidential election campaign gathers monentum, a support group, the Tinubu for President Action Group (T4PAG), has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket as the only viable choice for Nigerians.

This is just as T4PAG has confirmed the appointment of Hon. Olajumoke Ogunyemi as its Coordinator for Lagos State.

Chairman and Convener of the T4PAG, Prince ‘Lanre Adegun, told newsmen after the inauguration of the Lagos State chapter executives, that the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu/Senator Kashim Shettima ticket is the only marketable pair for the country, going by their individual track records.

According to him, if Nigerians indeed wish the country to come out of the woods, overcome insecurity, insurgency, poverty and marginalization, among other prevailing complications, the only choice to elect as president in the next elections is Asiwaju Tinubu.

“Nigeria has only one option if the country truly…