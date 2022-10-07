Ugochinyere Hails Court Ruling Quashing Suit Seeking his Disqualification – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Candidate for Ideato North South federal constituency, House of Representatives seat, Ikenga Ugochinyere has hailed the Federal High Court sitting in Owerri for quashing suit filed by the APC to disqualify him from participating in the election.

The ruling Party had approached the Court to disqualify only Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere on the basis that his primary election was conducted in Owerri the state capital and not within the Federal constituency.

This suit singled out only Ugochinyere despite the fact that all forty PDP legislative election primaries in Imo State were held at the same time and same venue because of the security challenges in Imo State.

Justice M. A. Onyetenu in his judgment declared that the Suit was baseless and described the primary election that produced Ugochinyere as proper and in line with the Electoral Act.

Ikenga Ugochinyere hailed the Nigerian judiciary as…