Wike Set to Assent Motion Striping Omehia of ‘Former Governor’ Title





*Lawmakers order Omehia to refund N696m benefit

*Rivers withdraws criminal suit against Amaechi, Cole, others

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

For not sharing Governor Nyesom Wike’s political views and not supporting his crusade to remove the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former governor of Rivers State, Mr. Celestine Omehia has been stripped of his title as a former governor of the state.

This was just as the Rivers State Government yesterday withdrew the criminal suit filed against immediate former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 elections in the state, Tonye Cole and five others.

The Rivers State House of Assembly apparently working on Wike’s directive, decided to de-recognise Omehia whose victory was handed over to Amaechi by Supreme Court in 2007, barely six months into the tenure.

The court had ruled that the victory belonged to the party…





Source: Thisday Newspaper