180 Stranded Nigerians Return from Niger Republic – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received 180 Nigerians that were stranded in Niger Republic on their way to Libya and Algeria to seek greener pastures.

Receiving the returnees in Kano yesterday, the NEMA Coordinator, Kano Territorial Office, Dr. Nuradeen Abdullahi, said the victims include 144 male adults, 13 female adults and 23 children (17 female and six male).

“The returnees are from different parts of the country, some from Lagos, Katsina, Cross River, Kaduna, Bauchi and Kano states among others. They will be trained for four days to be self-reliant and will be given a grant,” Abdullahi said.

According to him, the returnees were brought back to Kano through a voluntary repatriation programme for the distressed who had left the country to seek greener pastures in various European countries and could not afford to return when their journey became frustrated.

“Nigerians should avoid endangering…