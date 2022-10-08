Again, Emenike Wins as Court Dismisses Suit Seeking to Nullify APC Guber Primary – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

A Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia has dismissed a suit seeking to nullify the primary election that produced High Chief Ikechi Emenike as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State.

Delivering a judgement yesterday in suit No. FHC/UM/CS/96/2022 filed by Chief Daniel Eke, the trial judge, Justice Evelyn Anyadike, dismissed the case on the ground that the plaintiff has no locus standi to challenge the outcome of the governorship election which he did not participate in.

“This suit is hereby dismissed and there is no need to look into the merits,” she declared.

Eke had gone to court claiming that the primary election conducted by the national leadership of APC on May 26, 2022 did not comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act as well as the party’s own guidelines.

Apart from listing APC, Emenike and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as defendants, the…