Aisha Buhari to Speak on Encouraging Women to Save for Rainy Days – THISDAYLIVE

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, is set to speak today on the need for women to imbibe the culture of saving for rainy days, particularly for themselves and their children.

She will be speaking at the public presentation of the book, The Audacity of an African Girl, a novel that serves as a prototype to the average African woman who is determined to be educated and stand tall in a patriarchal society.

Author of the book and American returnee, Khuraira Musa, who made the announcement using herself as an example, said as a child who was determined to be educated despite being born in penury has been able to heat all odd to soar and shine due to encouragement and savings that were done in that regard.

She called on the government at all levels to engage parents more in the menace of out of school children, particularly in the North if it has been discovered that the children seen around are of school going…