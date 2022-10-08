Avoid Campaign of Calumny – THISDAYLIVE

• Urges Muslims to imbibe noble virtues of Prophet Muhammad

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged politicians to avoid campaign of calumny in the build up to the general election scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.

In his goodwill message to Muslims on the occasion of Maulud to celebrate the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, the President in a release issued yesterday by his Spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, urged politicians, in this season of elections, to avoid using expletives and curs words, and to avoid the unwanted culture of demeaning and humiliating opponents.

The President for the umpteenth time promised that he will ensure free, fair and transparent elections in 2023.

President Buhari also called on all Nigerians to join the government in on-going efforts to eradicate insecurity and corruption; to increase their respect for women, children and the less able; and to show love and understanding for one…