EnterpriseNGR to Launch Nigeria’s State of Enterprise Report 2022 – THISDAYLIVE

Dike Onwuamaeze

The EnterpriseNGR would launch the maiden edition of its annual publication titled ‘The State of Enterprise (SOE) Report, 2022: Analysing Nigeria’s Financial and Professional Services Sector’ as part of the activities to mark its first year anniversary.

A press release issued by the EnterpriseNGR, yesterday, said that the SOE report would be a first-of-its-kind annual industry publication that would analyse the Financial and Professional Services (FPS) sector holistically and individually spotlights the key sub-sectors of the FPS universe by highlighting the significant achievements of the FPS sector and its contributions to Nigeria’s economy.

According to the EnterpriseNGR, the SOE report, which has been scheduled to be launched on Wednesday, October 12, will present “accurate and up-to-date insights into the (FPS) sector’s impact as a growth catalyst for the economy, while identifying the challenges facing the sector.”

It…