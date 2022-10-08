Gumi’s Aide, Mamu Allegedly Stalled Train Victims’ Rescue, Fuelled Ransom Demand – THISDAYLIVE

Bennett Oghifo

A member of the Presidential Committee that engaged in the rescue of the passengers on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train in March has alleged that an aide to Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi stalled earlier efforts to free them.

The committee member, Dr. AbdulMalik Atta, who spoke on television yesterday, alleged that Gumi’s aide, Tukur Mamu introduced ransom-taking into the rescue efforts before the Chief of Defence Staff intervened.

Atta, whose father was among the abducted passengers, alleged, “Because of Mamu’s introduction of money into the rescue process, the victims’ families had parted with over $200,000 prior to the Chief of Defence Staff’s intervention.

“The Presidential Committee made life-threatening sacrifices, as we had to go into the forest to meet with the terrorists and even slept in the bush.

“It has been six months and one week, but we thank God everything has come to an end now, thanks to the…