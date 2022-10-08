I Came Not to Loot but Return PDP to Power   – THISDAYLIVE

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, declared yesterday that he was elected to restore the party to power and not to loot or mismanage the party’s funds.

He also disclosed that he has instructed the Finance Department to maintain an update of the income and expenditure account for presentation to the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) at the first-year anniversary of the present NWC in December.

It was his first reaction to charges against him in the media of bribery and illegal payments to members of the party’s National Working Members (NWC).

Ayu in a statement by Simon Imobo-Tswam, Special Adviser to the National Chairman on Media and Communication, said although he has many faults as a human being, stealing was not one of them, adding that the present NWC was being guided by the principles of transparency and accountability.

He spoke while welcoming the Forum of…