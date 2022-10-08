Lush Hair Unveils Longest Ponnytail Braid – THISDAYLIVE

Omolabake Fasogbon..

Indigenous hair attachment brand, Lush Hair has unveiled a new105 ft., 2inches long braid into the market.

The new product which is acclaimed to be the longest braid in history was launched recently at Ikeja City Mall, with the collective efforts of fans.

A record of 36ft long braid was earlier set in the Big Brother house during Lush Hair task. In doing this, housemates were divided into three groups to compete against each other in four stages of engagement activities.

Activities in each stage included Step with Lush game; Find your piece Puzzle; Ring Toss and Longest Braid Challenge and Presentation.

For the longest braid presentation, the teams were challenged to design outfit from the scratch and weave out the longest ponytail braid on their representative, then present the rationale to the rest.

After an intense 90 minutes of competition amongst the three teams, team Kinky Royale came top with the highest points of…