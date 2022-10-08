NDA, Nine Other Institutions, Selected for Electrification Programme – THISDAYLIVE

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) and seven other universities are to benefit from the second phase of electrification programme of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) an agency under the Ministry of Power.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Office (CEO) of the agency, Ahmad Ahmad, disclosed this on Thursday in Kaduna at the ground breaking ceremony of 2.5 mega watts Solar Hybrid Power Plant at NDA by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking at the event which held after the Passing out Parade (PoP) of the 69th regular course of the NDA, Ahmad said the project is being executed under the REA-NEP Energizing Education Programme Phase II.

He said the second phase of the programme followed the successful execution of the first phase.

Ahmad told the President who was represented by the Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashi Magashi (rtd), that seven universities benefit from the first phase.

He said…