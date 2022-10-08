NGO Makes Case for Children with Cancer – THISDAYLIVE

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

With the rising cases of children suffering with cancer and parents having to pay from their pockets for treatment, a bingo governmental organisation has called on the federal government to include cancer treatment for children in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Referring to children’s cancer as a neglected concern, the founder of the NGO, Okapi Children Cancer Foundation, Ms. Kemi Adekanye, said the need for children to be supported in the scheme cannot be underestimated in bringing the scourge under control.

Adekanye who spoke during the foundation’s 2022 Walk of Hope for Children Fighting Cancer, said the aim of the walk is to create awareness and sensitisation towards the plight of cancer children and the need for support.

“We try to raise money, last year we raised six million, this year we are trying to do more than that.

“Children with cancer are not covered with NHIS, we are trying to see a…