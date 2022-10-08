NIS Arrests Cleric While Moving 21 Children to Mauritania – THISDAYLIVE

Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi

The Nigeria Immigration Service Kebbi State Command has arrested a cleric while trafficking 21 children from Nigeria to Mauritania and Senegal through the Kebbi border post.

The Islamic cleric whose name was given as Husseini Sulieman Idris, a native of Bida in Niger State was arrested at Kangiwa Border Post of the Nigeria Immigration Service in Arewa Local Government Area of Kebbi State as he tried to move the children out of the country with fake ECOWAS passports.

While briefing journalists at the NIS Command in Birnin Kebbi, the State Comptroller Rabi Bashir Nuhu said upon interrogation, the cleric claimed he was taking the children to Senegal for Maulud celebration from where he planned to move them to Mauritania to seek Islamic knowledge.

The Comptroller said in their investigation it was discovered that the ECOWAS passports with which the cleric was moving the 21 children out of the country were fake.

She said,…