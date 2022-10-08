Oil Subsidy Ends Next Year, It’s Unsustainable – THISDAYLIVE

*Unveils N20.51tn budget, N5.35tn capital expenditure, N6.31tn for debt servicing, N8.80tn new borrowings, with N10.78tn deficit

Deji Elumoye, Sunday Aborisade and Udora Orizu in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, while presenting a record N20.51 trillion 2023 appropriation bill to a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja, announced the discontinuation of subsidy on petrol in the country effective next year.

The President, who did not indicate the specific month the removal would take effect, described the subsidy regime as grossly unsustainable “in the current reality of low revenues occasioned by oil theft and insecurity.”

President Buhari indicated that budget 2023, which is almost N3 trillion more than the N17.126 trillion budgeted for 2022, will also have a record N10.78 trillion deficit, which is above the three per cent threshold set by the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007.

He said the proposal tagged, “Budget of Fiscal…