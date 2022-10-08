PDP in Quandary as Gov. Abiodun Waxes Stronger – THISDAYLIVE

Femi Ogbonnikan

The crisis bedeviling the Ogun State chapter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assumed a befuddling dimension with the conspicuous absence of the governorship candidate of the party, Oladipupo Adebutu, and his running mate, Hon Abdulkabir Akinlade, from the full list of the candidates recently cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to contest the State Assembly and Governorship elections coming up next year.

With the intriguing legal tussle that is about unraveling in the state, chances are that the party might ultimately lose the opportunity to field a governorship candidate in the coming election. We could all recall the recent past experience of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara and Rivers states governorship contest in the run-up to the 2019 general elections. What originally began as a minor family dispute after the conduct of their respective state primaries eventually snowballed…