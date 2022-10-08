PSC Promotes 40 DCPs to CP – THISDAYLIVE

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday approved the promotion of 40 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to the substantive rank of Commissioners of Police.

The commission also approved accelerated promotion for two Assistant Commissioners due to existing vacancy in the medical cadre.

The new commissioners of police were promoted after an interactive session/interview with the commission at the plenary meeting chaired by Justice Clara Ogunbiyi (rtd).

A statement issued in Abuja said the commission also approved the promotion of CP Abdul Yari Lafia and CP Rudouf Echebi to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General General of Police.

The date of promotion of CP Yari, who was until his elevation, Commissioner of Police, Training, was earlier considered and adjusted by the commission which qualified him for promotion.

The leadership of the commission also paid a courtesy visit on the Minister of Police…