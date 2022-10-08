Return to Classrooms Immediately, A’Court Orders ASUU – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division yesterday ordered striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to end the nearly eight months strike they embarked upon since February 14, 2022 and resume immediately.

The three-man panel of the appellate court ruled that ASUU must first obey the order of an Industrial Court, Abuja, ordering them back to work before coming to the court for leave to appeal the order of the lower court.

The appellate court gave the order while ruling in a motion by ASUU seeking leave to appeal the order of Justice Polycarp Hamman of the National Industrial Court.

Following the breakdown of negations between the federal government and ASUU, the federal government through the Ministry of Labour had dragged ASUU before the Abuja Division of the Industrial Court, seeking an order that will compel ASUU to go back to the classroom pending the resolution of disagreement that brought the strike in the…