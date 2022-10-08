 SWAIAP Approves New Board, Stresses internal Audit for Organisations  – THISDAYLIVE

Omolabake Fasogbon..

The Society for West African Internal Audit Practitioners (SWAIAP) has emphasized the importance of internal audit to West Africa economies, just as it announced new board members to lead the society for another three years.

SWAIAP is a professional body that organises and brings together internal auditors and related assurance, providing professionals across West African countries.

The announcement of the new board members was made recently at the society’s quarterly meeting, where Mr. Obinna Okafor emerged the new chairman and Prof. Godwin Oyedokun, the Vice-Chairman.

Okafor emerged the Chairman following a simple majority vote while Oyedokun was declared the Vice-Chairman after co-contestants stepped down the for him at the virtual meeting.

Okafor boasts 20 years’ experience in the financial services industry, including compliance, audit, accounting and risk management to the executive management level. He belongs to…