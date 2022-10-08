We Own Obajana Cement 100% – THISDAYLIVE

Bennett Oghifo and Dike Onwuamaeze

The Management of Dangote Cement Plc. yesterday firmly declared that the Obajana Cement plant in Kogi State is owned 100 per cent by it and that the invasion of the plant last Wednesday by armed vigilantes “on the orders of the state government” was illegal.

In a swift reaction, the Kogi State Government said the state “has all the relevant documents to prove that the purported acquisition of Obajana by Dangote is null and void.”

Dangote Cement Plc, in the statement signed by its Group Managing Director (GMD) Michel Puchercos and titled, “Illegal Shutdown of Dangote Cement, Obajana Plant”, declared the firm’s full ownership of the Obajana plant, while berating the attack on the plant.

Puchercos said: “The Management of Dangote Cement Plc. wishes to inform members of the public, especially its customers and other stakeholders of the recent invasion of its Obajana Cement Plant, Kogi State by armed vigilantes on…