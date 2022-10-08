Youths, stakeholders celebrate NYC president on new appointment – THISDAYLIVE

All National Youth and Students Organizations and other interested parties have gathered to congratulate Blessing Akinlosotu on his recent appointment to the National Climate Change Council.

The Youth and Students Stakeholders who came from all the state of the Federation hosted Blessing Akinlosotu in Abuja recently in a dinner following his appointment stated that the young gentleman, Blessing Akinlosotu has been a very dogged hardworking Nigerian Youth with the flair to serve the nation with innovative leadership skills.

The Youth and Students Leaders and critical Stakeholders in the youth Macrocosm in Nigeria while assembled at the resident of the National Commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, Prof. Dickson Akoh, pointed out that Buhari’s government has shown capacity and sense of youth inclusivity and as such, it must be appreciated.

Prof. Akoh, while speaking expressed optimism in the ability of Hon. Blessing Akinlosotu assuring the youths…