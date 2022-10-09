3,000 APC, PDP Members Join SDP in Kwara  – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of 2023 general election, no fewer than 3,000 members of both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State weekend dumped their respective political parties and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The defectors, according to THISDAY checks, comprised mostly women and youths from 11 wards in the local government area.

The defectors, it was learnt, were said to have got tired of the tactics and alleged failures of the APC-led administration in the state.

They however pledged to work for the success and triumph of SDP governorship candidate in the 2023 general election, Alhaji Hakeem Oladimeji Lawal.

The defectors were said to be supporters of Lawal, it was gathered, based on the fact that he is a young man with a great vision and capable of moving Kwara forward from the present state of deceit and stagnancy.

