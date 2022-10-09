Air Peace Resumes Flights to Johannesburg Today – THISDAYLIVE

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s major carrier, Air Peace, yesterday announced that it would today resume flights to Johannesburg, South Africa, two months after it suspended service due to high cost of operation.

The airline in a statement, said that it would resume flights from October 9, 2022.

“This is to inform the flying public that our Johannesburg service resumes on Sunday, October 9, 2022. The schedules are now live on our website/mobile app, and you can now book your flights to South Africa. We look forward to having you on board,” Air Peace said.

Nigeria’s biggest operator decided to suspend flights to Johannesburg early August 2022 when it couldn’t cope with the high cost of aviation fuel and low passenger traffic due to the failure of the South African Embassy in Nigeria to issue visas to Nigerians who were willing to travel to the country.

The airline noted that the high cost and scarcity of aviation fuel, known as Jet A1, forced it to…