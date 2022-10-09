APC Kicks as PDP Says Tinubu’s Emergence as Candidate Invalid – THISDAYLIVE

*Opposition party insists ruling party has no plan for Nigeria

*APC to inaugurate women campaign council

Chuks Okocha and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday kicked against the claim by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the ruling party has no valid presidential candidate for the 2023 general election.

The National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Debo Ologunagba had asked the presidential candidate of the ruling party, Senator Bola Tinubu, to seek legal advice on the implications of last month’s court judgment that declared as nullity the tenure of Governor Mai Mala Buni as the chairman of the party’s national caretaker committee.

The main opposition party also urged Tinubu to account for the consequences and implications of the discrepancies in his academic qualifications and other controversies associated with him.

Also, as the APC plans to kick off its campaigns with the inauguration of its Women…