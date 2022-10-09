Buhari, Atiku, PDP, Others Mourn Former PDP National Chairman, Ogbulafor – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja, and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

President Muhammadu Buhari; former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; Delta State Governor and vice-presidential candidate of PDP, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa; Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; former National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus; former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu and the former Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, have expressed sadness over the passing of a former National Chairman of the party, Chief Vincent Ogbulafor.

The PDP also said it is grief-strickened over the death of one of its founding members.

Ogbulafor, the pioneer National Secretary and later, National Chairman of the party, was said to have died on Friday in a hospital in Canada at the age at 73. He was also a former Minister of Special Duties.

President Buhari in a…